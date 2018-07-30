Bodyslam goes back on the road

“First of all, I’d like to you everybody for expressing concern about the health of my voice. After three months of treatment, the doctor is allowing me to use my vocal power again but says I mustn’t overdo it. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all again on the campus tour,” says frontman Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai.

“We haven’t done a campus tour since we released our first album more than 15 years ago. Campus is a great place to meet our fans and we always have a good feeling when we play at universities. We’ll be playing our two new songs ‘Khrai Khue Rao’ and ‘Wicha Tua Bao’ in addition to the hits that everybody wants to hear,” he adds.

The band, which also features guitarist Thanachai “Yod” Tantrakul, bassist Tanadol “Pid” Changsawek, drummer Suchatti “Chad” Janed, and keyboardist Ohm “Ohm” Plengkhum, was back in the studio earlier this year four years after their sixth album, “Dharmajati”, to record “Khrai Khue Rao”. This new first single tells everyone to follow his or her passion and not just wait on God.