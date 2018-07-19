Body of missing cattle farm owner found, teenager arrested

The body of Prasong Likhitchon, 59, a cattle farmer from Suphan Buri who has been missing since early Saturday has been found buried at a landfill site and a teenager has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder him.
Police have now launched a manhunt for the teenager’s uncle, Prasong Phophet, 46, a vendor of recyclable garbage, who is alleged to have masterminded the killing
Police arrested the 17-year-old on Wednesday and he led police to the landfill to retrieve the body.
Prasong Likhitchon lived alone at his farm in Suphan Buri’s Don Chedi district and was raising 32 cows. Police learned that he went missing on Tuesday after his pickup truck was found abandoned at a remote spot about 10 kilometres away. Four of his cows were also missing.
The teenager said that when the farm owner walked back inside, his uncle hit him with a stick and asked him to help drown Prasong in a small pond by the house before taking the body to the landfill to dispose of it. The two also took four of Prasong’s cows to sell in Suphan Buri’s Laokwan district for Bt108,000.