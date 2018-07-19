Body of missing cattle farm owner found, teenager arrested

Police have now launched a manhunt for the teenager’s uncle, Prasong Phophet, 46, a vendor of recyclable garbage, who is alleged to have masterminded the killing

Police arrested the 17-year-old on Wednesday and he led police to the landfill to retrieve the body.

Prasong Likhitchon lived alone at his farm in Suphan Buri’s Don Chedi district and was raising 32 cows. Police learned that he went missing on Tuesday after his pickup truck was found abandoned at a remote spot about 10 kilometres away. Four of his cows were also missing.

The teenager told police that his uncle drove him to the farm at 2am Saturday to borrow money but the farmer refused to lend him the cash.

The teenager said that when the farm owner walked back inside, his uncle hit him with a stick and asked him to help drown Prasong in a small pond by the house before taking the body to the landfill to dispose of it. The two also took four of Prasong’s cows to sell in Suphan Buri’s Laokwan district for Bt108,000.