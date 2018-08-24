The body of Nimnual Salad, 33, was found stuck against a fishing trap in Ban Krapi village in Tambon Naiyor of Chum Phuang district on Wednesday night.

Nimnual’s family told police she had left the house on her motorcycle on Monday and could not be contacted.

The motorcycle was found on the riverbank about 500 metres from the spot where her body was recovered. Her gold necklace, two gold bracelets and two gold rings had disappeared.

The body was sent for a post-mortem to Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.