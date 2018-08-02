Five Thai boys had survived being washed into strong surf on Monday – they had either been saved or managed to get back to shore themselves – while the other Thai boy went missing at Laem Po off Nai Yang Beach around noon the same day.

The boy found on Wednesday has been identified as 11-year-old Sutat Jampatong, who was studying Pratom Suksa 5 at Wat Mongkol Wanaram School in Thalang.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command (NAC 3) reported that the body washed up at 8.15am on Nai Yang Beach near Sakoo Police Station.