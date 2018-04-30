Body found in Chalong believed to be Chinese tour guide

Police are hoping to identify the body of a man found near the reservoir behind the Luangphu Supa Temple in Chalong which they suspect is of a Chinese tour guide.

Police were notified of the body, found in long grass beside the dirt track road, by Preecha Naddam, village chief of Moo 6 Chalong.

Police estimated the man was age 25-40 years old. He was wearing a black jeans and a white T-shirt emblazoned with the logo of the Phuket Tour Guide Association.