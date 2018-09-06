Body of Canadian man found floating in sea near Laem Chabang

The Laem Chabang police station was alerted by local fishemen at 8am after they spotted a body.

Police and rescue workers from the Sawang Pratheep Si Racha Foundation took about half an hour to retrieve the body, which was found floating four kilometres from the shore.

Police later identified the man, aged 46, and alerted the Canadian embassy to inform his relatives of the death. A doctor determined the man had died about four days ago.

His body was sent for a post-mortem at the Laem Chabang Hospital.