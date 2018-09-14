BMW Thailand unveils 520d Sport

BMW Thailand recently celebrated the delivery of six BMW 520d Sports to the Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park.

 

The BMW 520d Sport has diesel powertrain and a sportier character, 18-inch double-spoke light alloy wheels and high-gloss shadow line.

The interior has a fine-wood trim in poplar grain grey with pearl chrome highlight trim, leather steering wheel and sport seats. It has BMW Gesture Control and a touch-control display.

Powered by a two-litre, four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine that produces up to 140 kW/190 hp, the BMW 520d Sport has a peak torque of 400 Nm, which lets it accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 235 km/h.

Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, the engine averages 20 km/l in fuel consumption and emits 132 grams of CO2 per km.

