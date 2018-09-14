The BMW 520d Sport has diesel powertrain and a sportier character, 18-inch double-spoke light alloy wheels and high-gloss shadow line.

The interior has a fine-wood trim in poplar grain grey with pearl chrome highlight trim, leather steering wheel and sport seats. It has BMW Gesture Control and a touch-control display.

Powered by a two-litre, four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine that produces up to 140 kW/190 hp, the BMW 520d Sport has a peak torque of 400 Nm, which lets it accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 235 km/h.

Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, the engine averages 20 km/l in fuel consumption and emits 132 grams of CO2 per km.