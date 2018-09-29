BMTA to increase fares on NGV buses next month

Board chairman Natthachart Jaruchinda said the new rates would see fares on NGV buses rise from Bt13 to B25, compared to the current fares of Bt11 to Bt23.

Natthachart said the board approved the increase on September 19.

File photo: NGV bus

Natthachart said the new rates had actually been approved by the central land transport committee as long ago as 2015 but the BMTA had put them on hold because it did not then have any NGV air-conditioned buses.

Now, the BMTA has received 100 new NGV-fuelled air-conditioned buses, it needs to increase the fair to be on par with private firms that have concession to operate air-conditioned buses in the capital, Natthachart added.