Anek Pongpaew, director of the Ban Ko Klan School said the Ta Phraya office of the Provincial Electricity Authority sent the bill to the school on Monday.

Anek said the meter’s number as stated in the bill belonged to an old device, and that the school had in July informed the authority’s office that it was no longer being after the school had installed a new meter in March.

As well, the school had paid bills for the old meter for Bt383.26 in April, Bt69.22 in May, Bt49.39 in June and Bt55.99 in July, Anek added. For the new meter, the school was being charged about Bt340 a month.

Anek said the Authority’s office has checked and discovered a technical error had been made by officials. He said the Authority is apologising to the school.