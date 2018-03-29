Free Tickets for Bill Bailey Live in Pattaya

Pattaya One has some exclusive free tickets to give away for Bill Baileys upcoming Asian Tour, where he will be performing Live at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. More info on the giveaways coming up next week so keep a look out for that.

One of the world’s most loved comedians, Bill Bailey, is bringing his show ‘Bill Bailey Live in Asia Tour 2018’ to Thailand and has chosen the Royal Cliff Hotels Group for his one-night-only show in Pattaya city. Presented by Magners International Comedy Festival and Magic Rock Pte Ltd, the standup comedy show will be held on 7 April 2018, which will start at 8 pm at the Royal Summit Chamber of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.

Bill Bailey Live in Asia Tour 2018 is a compendium of traveler’s tales and the general shenanigans of twenty years as a travelling comedian. With brand new material interlaced with Bill Bailey’s signature musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

Bill Bailey has enjoyed success on the live stage for decades and had previously toured Limboland and Larks in Transit in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, UK and all over the world, enjoying packed houses and raving critics. This year, Larks in Transit Asia Tour 2018, an ever evolving show, will feature brand new materials gathered from his tours and encounters over the last year that promises to give the audience a hilarious night to remember!

Enjoy an amazing vacation topped with endless laughs as Royal Cliff Hotels Group offers special room rates for stays from 6 – 9 April 2018 with its exciting Comedy Pattaya Package. Limited to the first 20 bookings only, take advantage of this package which includes tickets to ‘Bill Bailey Live in Asia Tour 2018’ and you make enjoyable entertainment a part of your trip. Book this package now by visiting: www.royalcliff.com/offers/package/comedy-pattaya-package-9840 or [email protected] Tickets are also available at www.royalcliff.com/hotel/events/bill-bailey-comedy-show

Situated on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the stunning Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels providing guests from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. It successfully hosts popular family-friendly events that have become part of Pattaya’s most anticipated events every year. Book your stay directly and get the best price guaranteed along with value-added optional extras that will enhance your hotel experience by visiting www.royalcliff.com, contacting Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2824 or emailing: [email protected]

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com.