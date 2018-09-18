The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ticketed over 5,700 motorcyclists for riding and parking on sidewalks during the past two months and collected Bt1.653 million.

BMA governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA had set up 115 checkpoints in 50 districts to enforce the ban, which has been in place since July 9.

From July 9 to August 31, BMA officials caught 5,711 motorcyclists violating the ban. More than half, 2,437, were reprimanded and allowed to go free while the rest were fined.

Aswin said the BMA had since set up an additional 112 checkpoints, raising the number to 227.