1st October, 10:46 pm, Thep Prasit Rd just of from Soi 17.

Bike Crash: An English man was driving a car with his young girlfriend and turned right to enter Jomthien Resort Condominium when a motorbike taxi collided into the side of the car.

Witnesses on the scene had said that the English driver was turning right but had not anticipated the speed of the motorbike taxi and proceed to drive across the road to his condo.

The taxi driver not seeing the car till it was too late collided into the side of the car injuring both himself and his passenger.

Both the taxi driver and the passenger have been taken to hospital but they are both not too serious.

The driver of the car and his young girlfriend are both shaken up but unharmed.

more details are yet to be released and we will update ypu as soon as we have any more information