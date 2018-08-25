‘Big Bang Theory’ To End After 12th Season

Sitcom The Big Bang Theory will come to an end after its 12th season, a joint statement from Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions has confirmed.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” the statement said.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

News of the show coming to an end comes just weeks after hints that there would be more to come after its 12th season.

During an appearance at the TCA summer press tour, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said the network and WBTV had been in discussions to continue with The Big Bang Theory.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” Kahl said.

“We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.”

But Back in January actor Galecki had already revealed that the end could be in sight.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena earlier this year, Galecki – who plays physicist Dr Leonard Hofstadter said: “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes.”

He added: “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

The mixed messages left fans feeling a little confused as the show headed into production for season 12 – so at least this official announcement from CBS sets things straight.

What’s more, it seems that many fans feel it’s time for the show to come to an end, having enjoyed a good run over its 10 year span.

“Once again something dies that I thought had been dead for years,” one person tweeted.

“Really long overdue, tbh,” another said.

Someone else wrote: “What!?!? Say it ain’t so!!! Wait, we already knew this? I’ve come to terms with it already? Oh, well ok then.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Big Bang Theory will wrap its 12-season run as TV’s longest-running multicamera comedy in history, with a record-breaking 279 episodes.

The series finale will air in May – let’s just hope it goes out with a bang, eh?