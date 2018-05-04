We are a very friendly pub style restaurant serving the best quality steaks and delicious food in Pattaya Thailand since 2004.

We offer Scandinavian, Mexican, Thai, and a variety of other Western dishes makes it easy for everybody to dine with us.

You can easily find us on Soi Diana near 2nd Road or the Central Shopping Arcade opposite Mike Shopping Mall.

Join us every Saturday & Sunday, 12pm-4pm to enjoy our All You Can Eat Mexican Buffet! Tacos, baby back ribs, and more!

OUR HOURS

Mon – Fri 17:00-24:00 (Kitchen closed 23:00)

Sat – Sun Lunch 12:00-16:00, 17:00 -24:00 (Kitchen closed 23:00)

OUR LOCATION

216/30-31, Soi Diana & 2nd Road

Phone: 038-720-926

One customer reviewed Beefeater Steak House & Pub and said ” Fabulous steak! It melts on your tongue. Thank you for your service, i’m coming back for sure”.