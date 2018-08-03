Santa Maria Village project at Map Prachan, Pattaya

Santa Maria is a development that consists of 27 exclusive luxury villas located within a secure compound only 15 minutes from central Pattaya. The location of the village is just off Mapbrachan Lake and very close to the world renowned Siam Country Club Golf Courses. It is ideal for expat families especially if working in Laem Chabang, Rayong or Bangkok and/or with children studying at any of the International schools nearby as there is easy access to the 36 and 7 highways. The lake area is absolutely beautiful with a brand new public park area and serviced by some great quality restaurants.

For Sale At Bargain Price

This beautiful house stands proud within the luxury development Santa Maria. The Santa Maria neighborhood is home to houses no less than 12 million baht, as you drive around the village it becomes very apparent that you are in a high class area.

To put this in perspective, the house directly in-front of this house was purchased for 40 million baht, the house to the side for 25 million baht. There is no shortage of luxury within this development!

The current owner of this house is getting old and wants to live with family who are not close to this area, he is no longer interested in living there and thus left the house to the elements, he would prefer a quick sale at just 8 million baht.

We have had our maintenance and renovation team take a good look at this Santa Maria property, they have estimated repairs and renovation will cost between 400 and 500 thousand baht. They have also said the house is structurally sound with no areas for concern.

This home has 3 LARGE bedrooms, 5 toilets of which 2 are en-suit, Kitchen dining room, Living room, office, 2 terraces on the second floor, 1 terrace on the ground floor, swimming pool, water fall, bridge, maids quarters, double parking car port. The house has high ceilings making the rooms feel bigger and spacious, exposed wooden ceiling beams, solid wood doors and aesthetics which resemble Spain / Mexico. This home has been built to European standards!

Should you decide to purchase this house at the bargain price of 8 million, you would spend 500 thousand and the house will be instantly valued at 14 to 15 million baht.