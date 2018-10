The National Police Board of Banglamung gave 60 flak jackets valued at 72,000 baht to patrol officers considered to be at risk.

Deputy chief Pol. Lt. Col. Daranpob Srathongyu accepted the bullet-proof vests from Pairoj Prawatlertudom, chairman of the National Police Board of Banglamung.

Pairoj said funds for the jackets came from various police board activities after learning many officers lacked proper safety gear while on duty.