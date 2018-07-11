Bangkok truck collision closes major road

The collision of a six-wheel truck and an 18-wheel truck at 1.40am on Tuesday at the Sanghi intersection in Bangkok’s Dusit district left three power poles, a telephone pole, a tree and a section of road railing damaged.
The accident, which prompted police to initially block the section of Rajavithi Road from the Kan Reun intersection to the Sanghi junction, also left the six-wheel truck’s driver slightly injured.
The drivers gave conflicting accounts of what happened, so police took both into custody while the investigation continued.