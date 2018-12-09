Taxi fare rates in Bangkok are likely to increase by more than 5 percent following a recommendation by a working committee comprising representatives from the Land Transport Department, the Thailand Development Research Institute, the Consumer Protection Committee and the Taxi Cooperative Network (TON), the Thai-language daily Thai Rath reported today (December 8, 2018).

TON president Witoon Naewpanich said the new fare rates are likely to be imposed in early January next year.

The Thai government stopped fuel subsidies recently, so the price of gas for taxi drivers has already gone up. It’s expected to keep going up by a small amount every month, until it caps off at the true cost of fuel without a government subsidy.

Taxi Fares in Bangkok (2018)

Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 35.00 ฿ Range : 35.00–35.00 ฿

Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) 6.00 ฿ Range : 5.00–9.00 ฿

Taxi 1hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) 120.00 ฿ Range : 100.00–180.00 ฿