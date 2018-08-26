Bangkok to add 10 road cameras in bid to cut speeding deaths

The Thai capital and 53 other cities in the world have pledged under the partnership to enact one of 10 proven policies identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as effective in protecting people from exposure to non-communicable diseases and injury risk factors.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has decided to install 10 new speed cameras in three accident-prone areas.

They are Lat Krabang district at Chalongkrung Road and Chalong Krung soi 33 (in both directions); Lat Krabang district at Romklao Road and Rom Klao soi 50 (both directions); and Pravet district at Chaloem Phrakiat Ratchakan Tee Kao Road and Chaloem Phrakiat Ratchakan Tee Kao soi 12 (both directions).

Thailand’s roads are the second deadliest in the world, according to the 2015 Global Status Report on Road Safety published by WHO. The report found that 83 per cent of traffic crash deaths in Thailand involve the most vulnerable road users – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists -– much higher than the global average of 49 per cent.

Early findings from traffic data collected by the Partnership-supported cameras showed that one in five motorcyclists drives above the speed limit.

“Since 2015, Bloomberg Philanthropies has partnered with the City of Bangkok on road safety,” said Kelly Larson, lead for the philanthropy’s Initiative for Global Road Safety and the Partnership for Healthy Cities

“They have shown an outstanding commitment to reducing road traffic fatalities throughout the city and these new speed cameras are an additional strategy to reduce road crashes. We look forward to our continued collaboration and utilising data gleaned from these cameras to make roads safer for all road users.”