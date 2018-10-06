Bangkok sex hotel slammed for Nazi themed room

Bangkok sex Hotel: A sex hotel has been blasted as “horrendous” and “disgusting” for its new Nazi-themed room — complete with murals of Adolf Hitler.

The “Communist” room is one of the largest at Villa Love Hotel near Bangkok, Thailand and is said to be extremely popular with swingers and randy groups looking for sordid orgies.

But Rabbis and the Jewish communities in the area blasted the room and urged authorities to intervene.

Two giant images of Hitler hang above the King size bed, a giant swastika is painted behind a TV playing hardcore Japanese porn and the Communist hammer and sickle has been mounted on another wall.

Efraim Zuroff from the Simon Wiesenthal Center — a leading international campaign group in Los Angeles — said: “This is truly awful. It’s horrendous, absolutely disgusting. It shows a complete lack of knowledge and education about Hitler, the harm he caused and the horrifying crimes that he committed in World War II.”

“This is a problem throughout Asia and unfortunately I’m not at all surprised by it. Frankly, the Thai government needs to be a lot more active in preventing this kind of thing and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be.”

Rabi Canta, a Jewish religious leader in Thailand, said: “It’s very important work exposing this kind of thing. I think the Israeli Embassy would look into it.”

And a furious Jewish tourist, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “A friend told me about the room and I thought it was very offensive, not just to Jewish people, but to every decent human being. I can’t even begin to imagine why somebody would decorate it like this.

“I don’t think there is any malice behind the decor but it shows a lack of education and historical sensitivity.”

Prices to use the room start at just 410 baht ($12.61) for two people for three hours. Each additional hour is 150 baht ($4.61) and each extra guest is 100 baht ($3.08.

Each room has a drive-in car port which can be covered with a curtain, so guests never have to be seen publicly when they visit the sex hotel.

But Abraham Cooper, a Rabbi from California, described the deluxe room as “beyond the pale.”

He said: “There’s no excuse in the age of Wikipedia for someone to not know that Hitler was one of the worst monsters of history. This hotel is outrageous and beyond the pale. The rooms needs to be painted over immediately and the Thai government needs to take instant action if the country wants to be taken seriously as a tourist destination.”

“The idea that anyone can view Hitler as some kind of iconic figure worthy of decorating a hotel room with is disgusting. One of the excuses is that Hitler did nothing in South East Asia, but that’s not true.”

“He murdered 55 million people and had he taken over the world there’s no doubt that people of color in Asia would have also fallen victim to him. This room is grotesquely offensive to his millions of victims and their families. I would urge the owner to remove the images immediately before the authorities intervene.”

“I have been to Thailand and held workshops giving education about the horrors committed by Hitler and the Nazis and there is simply no excuse for this.”

“This is not something that has been committed to history. We are dealing in 2018 with neo-Nazis and examples of places like this hotel do not help.”

The hotel, which is open 24 hours a day, has a variety of other styled rooms, such as Cowboy, Hollywood, India, Japan, Loveboat, Matrix, spider and war, which has replica guns above the bed.

However, the “Communist” room is said to be one of the “most special.”

Nong Kung, a receptionist at the hotel, said: “The Communism room is popular.”

“It’s one of our special rooms. People often call to book this room. It has been used by groups, but the cost is more for extra people.”

She declined to contact the owner when requested. Sun Online has approached Villa Love Hotel for further comment.