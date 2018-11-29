Bangkok pub raided, 100 patrons test positive for drugs

Crime Suppression Division police and officers from the Office of Narcotics Control Board raided a Bangkok pub in the early hours of Wednesday morning and rounded up more than 100 pub-goers who tested positive for drugs.

The officials went to Nasa Pub on Prasert Manukit Road in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district at 2.30am following a tip-off of widespread drug abuse.

Some 500 pub-goers were still partying when police arrived. The officials checked the pub-goers’ identification cards and took urine samples.

More than 100 tested positive for drugs. Crystal meth and ketamine as well as discarded drug paraphernalia were also found on the floor.

Those who tested positive for drug use were taken to the Khok Kram police station to be charged.