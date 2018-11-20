Pol Maj Gen Mongkol Warunno, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, said he signed an order to suspend the two policemen from police service pending a probe.

The suspension order was signed on November 9 after the tourist, Adrian Ou (not the official spelling), 42, filed a complaint with Thonglor police station.

Mongkol said the two policemen denied the charge. The complaint is now being investigated by the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission.

The tourist said he was stopped by two policemen on November 5 while riding a rented motorcycle on Soi Thonglor 21 and 23 in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.

The tourist alleged that the two policemen found fault with his driving and asked to see his passport and driving license. He produced the documents, but the two policemen refused to let him continue on his way and instead took him to search his room on Soi Nana.

Failing to find any illegal items, the policemen then took him to the Thonglor police station. The tourist said he was freed without facing any charge after he agreed to give the Bt20,000 and US$500 he had on him in cash to the two policemen.

The tourist then filed the complaint on the advice of a friend at Thonglor police station on November 6.

The two suspects were later identified as Pol Sen Sgt Maj Suyan Phakdeekaew and Pol Sen Sgt Maj Wutthipat Chuenjampa.