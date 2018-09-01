Pol Maj Gen Ruchakorn Jornjewut, deputy commissioner of the bureau, held a press conference on the “Protecting People” operations from July 1 to August 30.

He said the operations saw 6,392 alleged drug abusers and traffickers arrested and 13.419 million methamphetamine pills, 188kg of crystal meth or “ice”, 326kg of marijuana and 203kg of kratom leaves seized.

Ruchakorn said police also arrested 100 suspects for illegal gun possession and seized 100 guns and 1,050 rounds of ammunition during the same period.

He said police also managed to freeze assets worth Bt19.18 million from drug suspects during the period.