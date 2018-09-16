A source at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday initial investigation determined that John Oimma Emeka and Wararat Chansod, both 42, had reserved the hotel room where the alleged delivery took place.

The source said Isidor Rein, 62, of New Zealand allegedly received a briefcase with a secret compartment containing the drugs to take to his country.

Thai agencies working as part of the Airport Interdiction Task Force made the arrests following a September 12 tip-off about a New Zealand man set to receive drugs to smuggle home.

With police on surveillance, Rein allegedly asked hotel staff to arrange a taxi ride for him on Saturday while he was waiting for “friends” in his room.

Emeka and Wararat allegedly arrived that afternoon with the briefcase and all three people were arrested when they returned to the lobby.