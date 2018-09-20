Natthapol Charoensiri, 24, was spotted lying severely injured on a pile of bricks in front of a shophouse row under construction on Hathai Rat Road.

When police arrived at the scene at 12.30am Natthapol was still breathing although efforts to resuscitate him failed and he died.

His father, Montree Charoensiri, 47, said Natthapol had broken up with his girlfriend in Wednesday night.

Montree said after his son saw his girlfriend off at a Bangkok-Ayutthaya van stand and when he returned home he was sad and did not talk to anyone.

He said his son went missing and he did not know his whereabouts until he was called by police about the apparent suicide.