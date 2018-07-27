Bangkok lights up for King’s birthday

Bangkok has gone even more dazzling by night in celebration of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 66th birthday on Saturday, July 28.

Throughout the month, the city’s landmarks on Rachadamnoen Avenue leading to Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace are shining with colourful lights.

The Chao Phraya’s five main bridges, Bhumibol I, Bhumibol II, King Rama I, Pin Klao and Taksin, are also brightly illuminated.

The lights are turned on daily between 6.30pm to 9pm throughout the month.

On Saturday the lights will be on until midnight.