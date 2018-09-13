The raid at the Ban Mai Thiam on Soi Sukhaphibal 5 was led by Khan Na Yao police station chief Colonel Sing Singdej with support from troops of the Sai Mai Army camp.

Inside they found 32 men and 15 women rolling dice for money. The restaurant’s owner, Pornchai Nilprayoon, 48, confessed that he organised the betting.

The police seized Bt31,700 in cash, seven sets of dice games, and a bundle of kratom stimulant in leaf form.

Sing said police had raided the den the previous week, triggering a mass exodus in which only seven suspects could be netted. This time, he decided to seek the help of troops to help round up the suspects, who were taken to the police station to face charges.