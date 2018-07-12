Bangkok car-breaking suspect caught

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, told a press conference that Wichian Yenying, 55, was arrested on Wednesday shortly after police obtained an arrest warrant against him.

He was arrested while selling Chinese steam buns at the Setthakij Market on Phetkasem Road in Bang Kae district. Police seized a Buddha image, a notebook computer and tools for breaking into vehicles as well as the Honda Jazz he drove around in to look for alleged targets.

Surachet said police obtained the arrest warrant after Wichian allegedly broke into a car and stole valuables on Soi Chaengwattana 10 in Bangkok’s Lak Si district on the night of June 18.

Police said they checked security camera and saw the licence plate of Wichian’s car.

Surachet alleged that Wichian has been stealing from cars parked in Bangkok for over 10 years. So far, 12 victims have come forward to file complaints against the suspect but police believe there might be up to 100 victims.

Surachet admitted that he has been stealing every other day because he had to sell steam buns on the other days, the police said. He said he normally used a screwdriver to remove the window lock but if he failed to unlock the window, he would break it with a rock.

Surachet urged victims to come to the Thung Song Hong police station to file complaints.