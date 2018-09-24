The rain started at about 10.30am and continued past midday in Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Klong Toey, Suan Luang, Vadhana, Huay Kwang, Din Daeng, Phrayathai, Dusit, Chatuchak, Wang Thong Lang Bang Sue, Bang Phlad, Bangkok Noi, Thawee Watana, Taling Chan and Bang Kae.

By 11.30, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that Klong Toey has taken on 36.5mm of rain.

It said officials were draining floodwater on Pracha Rat 2 Road at the Tao Poon intersection, on Phaholyothin Road in front of a BTS station, and on Soi Ekkamai.