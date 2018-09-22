Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Adnan Mohd Ikhsan said businesses which are still found to be using plastic straws in 2019 risk having their business licences terminated.

“Business owners may also be fined, lose their deposits, have their trading items confiscated or even be imprisoned.

“The ban on plastic straws is in addition to the ban on plastics bags and polystyrene food packaging, which started in September last year (2017).

“The requirements are clearly stated in their business licences, so there is no excuse for the business owners to claim ignorance.

“Local authorities will not hesitate to take action according to its by-laws,” he said.

Adnan said he hoped all business owners would cooperate and strictly adhere to requirements for the greater good of the environment.