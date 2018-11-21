Bali jail fugitive Shaun Davidson’s cheeky Thai check in

Australian Shaun Davidson has supposedly resurfaced in Thailand almost 18 months after his daring escape from Kerobokan jail.

Shaun Davidson posted a cheeky Facebook “check in” from tourist mecca Phuket over the weekend, sparking an avalanche of comments from his thousands of followers.

He followed up with a declaration that he would not “reply to negativity, only good vibes”.

The 34-year-old ex-Perth resident has taunted authorities with Facebook posts in which he claims to be living it up in various cities around the world ever since busting out of Bali’s Kerobokan jail in June last year.

Davidson has provided no pictorial proof he’s in Phuket and may have jokingly referenced that city because of Thailand’s reputation for allegedly harbouring international fugitives as well as speculation he fled there immediately after the breakout.

On October 12, he posted a “check in” from Queensland’s Gold Coast after claiming to have partied in The Netherlands, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Barbados, Cuba and Dubai in the months since his breakout.

He has celebrated his situation by posting mock up movie and wanted posters and often posts links to stories written about him. Other days he shares crude jokes and cartoons.