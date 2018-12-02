At 11.00 am on November 30, 2018 at Ponderosa Resort in Soi Siam Country Club, Mr. Magnes Nilsen Mr. Bjorn Sunessoiy, Mr. Hakan Soderberg, Mr. Henrik Olsen, Mr. Tomi Tiussa, Mr. Mikael Trygg and Mc BAD COMPANY Pattaya organized a charity event, selling products and bringing all the money to the Hand to Hand Foundation of Pattaya, which benefits children in need.

The children at the Foundation also enjoyed a fun day out and swimming pool activities along with a free lunch.

More than 50 children attended the event, along with Mr. Niran Sathorn, a former Mayor of Pattaya and President of Papa Run MC club. Additionally, the local contact for Hand to Hand, Ms. Margaret Grainger, was present.

The children were seen having a much needed day out, playing and running around the pool and enjoying the delicious food and sun.

The Motorcycle Club held a charity event later that evening at the resort where they invited all bikers to attend, regardless of club affiliation, to build a local community and held a raffle where 100% of the proceeds went to the Hand to Hand foundation.

The Pattaya News thanks The Bad Company Motorcycle Club for asking us to attend and film the event and take photos. Thank you for supporting our local community.