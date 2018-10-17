Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for announcing their pregnancy – on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The Royal couple put out a statement this morning to say that they are expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

But hundreds were upset and criticised their timing online, saying the news couldn’t have come on a worse day.

October 15 is International Pregnancy And Infant Loss Remembrance Day – and also marks the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week, held every October 9 to 15 to mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth.



The week is spearheaded by the Miscarriage Association, which works with more than 60 charities to raise awareness amongst the public, healthcare professionals and parliamentarians of the key issues affecting those who have lost a baby.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is an international day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death, which includes miscarriage, stillbirth, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and any death of a newborn.

It is observed every year in the UK, Canada, the US, Norway, Italy and Kenya – as well as the Australian States of Western Australia and New South Wales.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement as they began their Australian tour, touching down in Sydney.

Meghan, 37, is in ‘good health’ and has had a successful 12 week scan – suggesting that the baby was conceived in late July – ten weeks after they married – and is due in late April 2019, possibly around St George’s Day.

On social media, one person tweeted: “A bit insensitive if you ask me. It’s baby loss and bereavement day.”

Another replied: “Absolutely. Prince Harry and #Meghan announce excitement at #pregnancy on Baby Loss and bereavement day #MeghanMarklepregnant.

“And I thought it was bad enough that they couldn’t wait more than three days to knock Eugenie back into place. #appallingtiming”



A third added: “Was just about to tweet the same thing. Of all the days to release the news, very insensitive. @KensingtonRoyal”

Someone else said: “Really thoughtful of Harry and Meghan to announce their pregnancy on baby loss awareness day. #infertilitysucks #ttc #babylossawareness #pregnancy #miscarriage #trauma.”