Baby bump photos end up as fetish fodder on social media

That was what Facebook user Athirah Arshad stumbled upon while browsing through online blogging site Tumblr images of pregnant women with lewd captions.

“I was looking for information about pregnancy online, and I decided to log onto Tumblr. I was really shocked to read the captions that accompanied those photos,” she told The Star.

The photo captions, which were attributed to the images of tudungclad pregnant women, contained sexual innuendos written in Malay.

The 21yearold food stall operator from Seri Manjung had first censored the faces of those mothers before posting the screencaps on her Facebook as a friendly reminder to motherstobe to think twice before uploading their baby bump pictures onto social media.

“I’m aware that there are people who are ‘terlampau gila seks’ (extremely horny) out there, that even pregnant mothers can become models.

“This is so dumb! What kind of human are they?” she wrote in a post.

Athirah also expressed hope that the authorities, including the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would take action against the individuals for posting such materials online.

Her post had been shared over 5,600 times, with many Facebook users feeling disgusted and angry over the matter.

Facebook user Nurul Amirah Aimie wrote that she was aware of such horrible people online.

“That is why I never post pictures of my pregnancy, whether it’s holding my baby bump, wearing tight blouse or dress,” she wrote.

Another user Alimi Yazid pointed out that the mothers in the pictures were not wearing any revealing clothes.

“The problem is with the perverted men, not these pregnant ladies. Victim blaming is stupid,” he added.