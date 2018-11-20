Ayutthaya policeman falls for ‘snake in detention cell’ trick

The 23-year-old suspect managed to escape from the Sena district police station at 9pm after luring the officer on duty to the cell and then stepping out and locking the door.

The unfortunate victim of the ruse was Pol Senior Sgt-Major Ratchada Supawong.

Ratchada said he heard a shout “Snake! Snake!” from the cell, so he grabbed a stick and opened the door to kill it. The prisoner duly barged out and then shoved the policeman inside, making sure to lock the door. As the alarm went up, another policeman gave chase, only to stumble and fall in front of the station and watch as the suspect disappeared into a field of tall grass about 200 metres away.