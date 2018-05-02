‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Opens with Record Shattering $250M Domestically & $630M Worldwide

Audiences assembled worldwide as Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War broke both the domestic opening weekend box office record and worldwide opening records. In its wake, the majority of films on the weekend box office chart fell dramatically, though fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe release Black Panther improved its position from eighth place last weekend to a spot in this weekend’s top five, truly making this a Marvel-ous weekend.

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Initial release: April 23, 2018 (Los Angeles)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Budget: $300–400 million

Music composed by: Alan Silvestri

Did you know: “Avengers: Infinity War” is the second-most-expensive film ever made