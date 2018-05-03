First pics of retired Brit businessman who fell 18 floors to his death hours after divorcing his Thai wife

Retired British businessman who plunged 18 floors to his death hours after divorcing his Thai wife.

John Toms, 68, thrashed out an agreement with former partner Thanyaporn, 55, who had found a new man and he filed papers yesterday afternoon in Pattaya, Thailand.

He then returned home with his new, younger girlfriend Naritha Daosri, 49, before sitting on his balcony at the Lumpini Ville Naklua apartment block.

But Naritha said she was horrified when she went to check on him at 1am and found him missing.

She later found his body on the ground next to a communal swimming pool.

Officers arrived and found him in a “pool of blood”. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now investigating, but they don’t believe foul play was involved and say the cause of death is “presumed to be suicide”.

His girlfriend told local media that her partner “like to sit on the balcony a lot”.

She said: “Today we went out to rent a car. He went to the court to file papers to divorce his ex-wife.

”The last two or three days, he liked to sit on the balcony a lot. Intuitively I felt something wasn’t right and I was watching him closely.”

She added that she went out in the early hours of the morning to the balcony and saw the man’s body below.

She added: ”I can’t believe he has done this. I thought we were going to spend so much more time together.”

John had a business registered in the UK with his former wife, Thanyaporn. They had one teenage daughter together. Their shop, named Sawasdee Thai Fashion Jewellery, sold imported goods.

Police said the British Embassy had been informed.