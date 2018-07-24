Australian members of Thai cave rescue team given nation’s honor

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, including Dr Richard Harris and Craig Challen are congratulated by the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after receiving the Order of Australia and the Star of Courage at a function at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 July 2018.
Cave diving mates Richard Harris and Craig Challen and seven other Australians were rewarded for their courageous roles in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thai cave with bravery medals and Australia’s highest civilian honor on 24 July.