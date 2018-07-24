Australian members of Thai cave rescue team given nation’s honor

Australian members of Thai cave rescue team given nation's honor

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, including Dr Richard Harris and Craig Challen are congratulated by the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after receiving the Order of Australia and the Star of Courage at a function at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 July 2018.

 

Cave diving mates Richard Harris and Craig Challen and seven other Australians were rewarded for their courageous roles in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thai cave with bravery medals and Australia’s highest civilian honor on 24 July.

 

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) addresses the reception for members of the Thai cave rescue team (L-R) Chief Petty Officer Troy Eather, Robert James, Kelly Bores, Benjamin Cox, Matthew Fitzgerald, Justin Bateman, Chris Mark-Crow, Craig Challen and Dr Richard Harris, who are honored with the Order of Australia by Governor General Peter Cosgrove (not pictured) at a function at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 July 2018

 

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, Dr Richard Harris (R) and Craig Challen (C) are honored with the Order of Australia and the Star of Courage by Governor General Peter Cosgrove (not pictured) at a function at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 July 2018.
Australian member of the Thai cave rescue team, Richard Harris is honored with the Order of Australia and the Star of Courage by Governor General Peter Cosgrove (not pictured) at a function at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 24 July 2018

