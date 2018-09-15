Police believe the death of Austin Reid, 68, was a suicide as there was no sign of fighting and struggling inside the storage room at the house where he lived with his Thai wife in Ban Nong Wa village in Tambon Khok Sawang.

A doctor determined that the man died about eight hours earlier. He was found sitting with a plastic bag covering his head. The bag was taped around his neck.

The body was sent for a post-mortem at the Ubon Ratchathani Hospital.

His wife, Praphasri Akko, 56, said her husband has been living with her for two years and often complained about his poor health and said he wanted to die and end his suffering.

The wife said she left home on Thursday morning and returned to find he him dead in the tool storeroom.