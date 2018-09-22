Aussie tourist’s hilarious reaction to incoming ‘tornado’

This Australian tourist mistakenly thought a waterspout was an incoming tornado – before calmly telling his mate to ”go and have your smoke, I’ll get you when it’s here”.

Dozens of holidaymakers watched the natural phenomenon spin across the sea after it suddenly appeared on a beach in Subic Bay, Olongapo, the Philippines last Thursday.

The Australian man is heard saying in the clip: ”It’s getting bigger and it’s coming this way. Go and have your smoke mate, I’ll come out and get you when it arrives.

”S*** it’s getting bigger, it’s coming here, look at it. That’s a tornado, mate. Red, walk out there and see if it sucks you up, Red.

”It’s getting closer”

The Aussie says ”we’re going to have to evacuate the hotel” before one of their friends reassures him that it’s ”just a waterspout, it’s water getting sucked up”.

The Filipino girl who filmed the video said: “One of my office mates called me out. She said, there was a tornado. I couldn’t believe my eyes.

”We don’t know if we will panic because it looks like it’s far from us. It lasted for about 20 minutes, and then it moved away until we can’t see it any longer.”