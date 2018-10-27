Aussie who raped Thai child is ‘evil and depraved

Raped Thai Child: A nondescript blue bag left in the home of a Queensland woman by someone she thought she could trust turned out to contain horrific evidence of the abuse of her little girl.

In the early 2000s, Jason Daron Mizner became involved with a Gold Coast woman for the express purpose of gaining access to her two-year-old daughter, a Brisbane court was told.

When he had gained the woman’s trust, he raped her toddler several times over three months, filming the assaults, with the tape of the final assault lasting nearly an hour.

The Brisbane District Court was told he was meticulous about ensuring the girl was not physically injured during the assault so he would not raise suspicions.

Then he went to Thailand where he became involved with a local woman before raping her two-year-old daughter, was caught and jailed.

Mizner spent 11 years in a Thai jail where he suffered regular “torture” by guards and other inmates, his Australian defence lawyers claimed ahead of his sentencing in Brisbane on Friday for his Gold Coast crimes.

They came to light after his arrest in Thailand when the mother of his Australian victim went through his things and found the blue bag containing several videos of her little girl being abused.

There were also detailed notes on how to carry out a deception and rape, and indications he was attempting to set up a pedophile ring to share the material.

Judge Leanne Clare suggested this material put a lie to the 44-year-old’s defence that much of his offending could be blamed on a brain injury suffered in a motorbike accident when he was 21.

“You are a predator,” Judge Clare told Mizner as she sentenced him to jail on Friday.

“Those things took organisation, planning and patience, the abuse was depraved and callous.”

The judge had delayed sentencing earlier in the week after seeing part of a video.

She wanted to put some time between viewing it and passing sentence to ensure a fair judgment.

“I only watched a portion and it has been a battle to get the vision of your offending out of my head,” she said on Friday.

“I cannot imagine the horror of it for (the baby’s) mother.”

The court heard the recordings show the toddler crying for help during the assaults, with Mizner at one point “muzzling” her to stop her making noise.

Judge Clare said the abuse was in the worst category but agreed with the defence that time in jail in Thailand could be taken into account, sentencing Mizner to 19 years’ jail.

Combined with the time served in Thailand, that will result in his being behind bars for a total of 26 years.

He will be eligible for parole after 15 years, meaning with time already served in custody he will be able to apply for release in 2031