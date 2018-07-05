Park officials were alerted to collect the carcass of a large black bear lying in the middle of highway No 304 that cuts through forests and links Chacheongsao, Prachin Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima.

There were no witnesses to the accident but park officials believe the animal was killed by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene.

The bear was found near the Thap Lan National Park on the Kabin Buri-bound highway near kilometre marker 79.

So many wild animals have been killed on the highway near the park that the Highway Department is building a 570-metre-long underpass at the spot through which vehicles will be forced to drive.

The underpass is scheduled to be completed in December after which the road will be turned into a pass for wild animals to cross.