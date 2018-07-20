Asia markets fall after Trump criticises Fed rate hikes

Trump, in part of an interview aired by CNBC, broke with the long-established executive branch practice of not commenting on the Federal Reserve’s decisions out of respect for its independence.

“I’m not thrilled,” Trump told the network in an interview excerpt aired Thursday. “Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again.”

“I’m not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.”

Trump also suggested that higher interest rates left the United States at a disadvantage when compared to the European Union, China and Japan, allowing their currencies to weaken as the US dollar strengthens.

“Currency is now part of the trade war folks,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

“And it is worth pondering whether this is a President who is going to break with 25-30 years of tradition in not interfering in Fed policy deliberations going forward.

“What I saw in that brief excerpt is a President who is going to drive his trade and tariff policy forward regardless of outside objections,” McKenna added.

Dollar tumbles

The dollar index fell immediately after the remarks were broadcast and on Friday morning, a stronger yen saw Tokyo shares edge down 0.5 percent.

“Following falls in US shares and ahead of the weekend, sales for position-adjustment reasons are seen overwhelming the market,” SBI Securities said in a commentary.

Hong Kong dropped 0.5 percent while Shanghai edged down 0.1 percent. But Singapore gained 0.5 percent and Sydney advanced 0.4 percent.

In Washington, automakers and suppliers at a public hearing on Thursday pleaded with Trump’s administration to reject tariffs on vehicle imports, which they say could cripple domestic manufacturing and cause job losses.

Meanwhile in Brussels, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU would “think out of the box” in a bid to find a solution, but she warned officials were preparing to respond with what she called “rebalancing measures” should the US follow through with the auto tariffs.

An EU source told AFP the retaliatory levies could be worth 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion).

Trump has slapped hefty import taxes on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico, in addition to imposing levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars, sparking retaliatory tariffs and stoking fears of an all-out trade war.

Key figures at 0300 GMT

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 22,652.42 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 27,879.07

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 2,776.33

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.36 yen from 112.40 yen at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3014 from $1.3017

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1646 from $1.1647

Oil – Brent Crude: DOWN 3 cents at $72.55 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: UP 6 cents at $69.52 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 25,064.50 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,683.97 (close)