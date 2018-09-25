Members of the Navy’s Mekong Patrol Command, on board their own vessel, spotted a boat approaching Ban Pak Thuay, Tha Uthane district, on the Thai side from Laos.

They saw three large bags thrown ashore before the boat sped off.

After staking out the site for half an hour, they moved in and seized the bags filled with drugs, handing them over to Nakhon Phanom marine police.