Arrested cop could be tip of iceberg in southern drug ring

Drug ring :Hat Yai Railway Police Inspector Pol Lt Colonel Chansarawuth Saeng-arun said Pol Corporal Weerayuth Changkaew initially claimed to not know what was inside the package he was collecting at the request of a friend, a Narathiwat-based ranger who promised him Bt100,000 for running the errand.

The Railway Police didn’t believe him, Chansarawuth said.

They discovered that a man brought the shipment of meth – in a box meant to hold a 40-inch TV set – onto the Bangkok-Yala train at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station. He got off at Thung Song station in Nakhon Si Thammarat but left the box on board.

Chansarawuth said officers on the train noticed the suspicious package, found the drugs inside, and with his men were watching it when the train reached its destination.

He said the investigation would be extended because the case appeared to involve a large drug-trafficking ring with rogue policemen and soldiers in the South among its members.