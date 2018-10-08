Army deserter on meth charge in Bangkok

Police at a checkpoint at Soi Phaholyothin 49/1 signalled Natthapong Wongsiri, 21, to pull over on his motorcycle.

He tried to speed off but lost control nearby and crashed.

Police allegedly found the drugs hidden in a woman’s handbag under the seat.

They said Natthapong admitting going AWOL from the Phetchaburi-based Third Battalion of the 11th Infantry Regiment three months earlier.

He allegedly said a gang paid him Bt78,000 to pick up the handbag at a roadside in the Watchrapol area and take it to someone in Saraburi.