Army deserter on meth charge in Bangkok

Army Deserter: An Army conscript who deserted his base in Phetchaburi three months ago was arrested in Bangkok early Monday allegedly in possession of 4,000 methamphetamine pills and charged with trafficking.
Police at a checkpoint at Soi Phaholyothin 49/1 signalled Natthapong Wongsiri, 21, to pull over on his motorcycle.
He tried to speed off but lost control nearby and crashed.
Police allegedly found the drugs hidden in a woman’s handbag under the seat.
They said Natthapong admitting going AWOL from the Phetchaburi-based Third Battalion of the 11th Infantry Regiment three months earlier.
He allegedly said a gang paid him Bt78,000 to pick up the handbag at a roadside in the Watchrapol area and take it to someone in Saraburi.