Army Cessna on routine patrol plunges in Thai-Myanmar border area

The fate of the officers onboard was unknown at press time.

The cause of the aircraft’s crash in Muang district – reportedly during “open sky” conditions – is under investigation, said Third Region Army commander Lt-General Vijak Siribansop.

The four officers onboard were identified as two pilots – Lieutenant Nareupol Pookthong and Lieutenant Wiroj Taengkratok – and two officers – Lieutenant Khemarat Doungkaew and Sgt-Major 1st Class Chatchanan Kheunkaew.

A source at the 7th Infantry Regiment’s Special Task Force, which dispatched a helicopter to scout the target area, spotted the crashed aircraft on a mountainous area near Ban Huai Sai Khao in Tambon Huai Pha of Muang district at about 5pm.