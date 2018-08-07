The masked robbery occurred early Sunday (Aug 5), said Nilai OCPD Supt Zaldino Zaludin.

He said state police chief DCP Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin will issue a statement on the matter.

“We received a report on the robbery and the state police chief will be issuing a statement on it,” Supt Zaldino told The Star on Monday.

The report, quoting police sources, said 10 men entered Customs’ premises in two four-wheel drive vehicles and a car.

The masked men assaulted the two security guards on duty and tied them up before breaking open a container and taking away the drugs.

The men apparently told the guards that the drugs belonged to them, then fled the scene