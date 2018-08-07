Police have confirmed that robbers armed with sticks raided the Customs Department’s narcotics unit here and carted away RM30mil worth of illicit drugs that had been confiscated and stored there.
The masked robbery occurred early Sunday (Aug 5), said Nilai OCPD Supt Zaldino Zaludin.
He said state police chief DCP Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin will issue a statement on the matter.
“We received a report on the robbery and the state police chief will be issuing a statement on it,” Supt Zaldino told The Star on Monday.
The report, quoting police sources, said 10 men entered Customs’ premises in two four-wheel drive vehicles and a car.
The masked men assaulted the two security guards on duty and tied them up before breaking open a container and taking away the drugs.
The men apparently told the guards that the drugs belonged to them, then fled the scene