Apple’s First Store in Thailand opens in Bangkok

The store features Apple’s full line of products, including iPhone XS, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4, invites visitors to pursue their creative passions with free Today at Apple sessions.

Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, said that Bangkok is a cultural and economic destination for the entire region, which hosts millions of passionate Apple customers.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Thai customers to Today at Apple, our full line of products, our phenomenal employees and the service and support that is loved by customers around the world,” gushed Ahrendts.

Apple Iconsiam is on the shores of the Chao Phraya, seamlessly connecting the new mixed-use IconSiam Centre to an outdoor roof terrace.

The store’s clean, trapezoidal design lines and glass surfaces accentuate the natural beauty of its surroundings while creating an open, (a Bangkok Jack Report) airy atmosphere erasing boundaries between interior and exterior.

Denny Tuza, senior market director, Asia Pacific Retail for Apple, notes that the design features two expansive glass facades that create transparency through the store and to the river, the city and beyond.

As customers walk in through a sweeping curve stone entry, their journey continues to the lush roof garden, where they can admire local art, participate in a Today at Apple photo or sketch walks, or simply enjoy iconic views of Bangkok.

Inside the store, a spacious forum offers all of Apple’s free Today at Apple sessions, which he says Apple expects will inspire visitors to connect with one another, discover a new passion or take their skills to the next level.

People can sign up for Today at Apple sessions at apple.com/th/today.

These hands-on sessions, led by creative pros, offer tools for all to explore their creative curiosity and learn to make the most of Apple products and services.

All ages catered for

There are sessions for children and parents, teachers and businesses, photo and music lovers as well as designers and developers.

They will teach them how to use Apple products and services to maximise benefits to fit people’s needs and passions, says Tuza.

Along the store’s avenues, visitors can try out the latest Apple products, which are displayed for maximum convenience and accessibility.

A tree-lined “Genius Grove” mirrors the flora of the outdoor terrace and provides the setting for Apple’s “geniuses” to offer personalised technical support and advice.

More than 100 employees are ready to offer services to customers in 10 languages.