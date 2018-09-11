Apple could be set to unveil three new iPhones during an event at its California campus.

Two updated versions of the iPhone X – including a larger Plus-style phone – and a cheaper version of the device are expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Industry experts are also predicting a fourth-generation Apple Watch will be introduced during the event at the firm’s Apple Park campus.

The new watch could potentially feature a larger screen, according to reports.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at uSwitch.com, said the company’s expected expansion of the iPhone line-up was a decision designed to turn the heads of rival smartphone users.

“Apple’s decision to launch three iPhone devices this week is a strategic move to regain footing in multiple areas of the mobile market,” he said.